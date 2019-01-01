Rao’s Soups

Rao’s Homemade, a Sovos Brands line known for its premium pasta sauces, has now come out with a collection of soups made with real ingredients, and no artificial flavors or colors. Packaged in clear glass jars, the shelf-stable, ready-to-serve, premium soups consist of Italian Wedding, Chicken Noodle, Vegetable Minestrone, Pasta & Fagioli, Tomato Basil, and Chicken & Gnocchi. All six authentic Italian-style varieties feature slow-simmered broths enhanced with aromatic seasoning blends. A 16-ounce glass jar retails for a suggested $4.99.