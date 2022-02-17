RangeMe Adds Direct Purchasing Product to Discovery Platform

Product discovery and sourcing platform RangeMe has expanded its service offering by giving U.S. retail buyers the ability to buy products directly from suppliers. According to the company, this move has created the world’s largest wholesale marketplace for retailers, because of the volume of buyers and suppliers already using RangeMe for product discovery. The capability aims to enable regional and independent retailers to get products on their shelves or listed online more quickly.

RangeMe is the only platform of its kind that lets suppliers create a B2B digital storefront and open up new direct-sales channels while also getting their products in front of buyers from the largest retailers in the world, among them Walmart, CVS, Albertsons and 7-Eleven.

“Introducing the direct purchasing capability represents the natural evolution of RangeMe,” noted Nicky Jackson, CEO and founder of the San Francisco-based company. “We’ve built RangeMe to be a globally accessible, user-friendly platform for retailers and their buyers, as well as a channel and a tool for suppliers looking to bring innovative products to retail. This new capability will be transformational for buyers and will provide suppliers with unprecedented opportunity to grow their business. We are looking to continue rolling this out to U.S. retailers and suppliers across all major CPG categories this year.”

With more than 200,000 suppliers representing almost 1 million products in all CPG categories, RangeMe will demonstrate its expanded service offering at the upcoming 2022 Global Market: Spring Buying Days, which unites suppliers and retail buyers from around the globe to connect, meet virtually and conduct business. During the event, RangeMe will enable select food, beverage, health, and beauty suppliers to sell their products with no commission fees and give participating retailers deals on these products.

Buyers can purchase directly on RangeMe seamlessly and intuitively, making use of a comprehensive search feature as well as one-button purchasing, a multiorder add-to-cart feature, and easily accessible order details and history.

“We exist to make the world’s suppliers and retailers more productive and successful, and with this new capability to help SMB retailers in the U.S. get products faster through a frictionless process,” added Jackson. “Building on RangeMe’s foundation of offering informed sourcing decisions for retailers, the checkout feature will increase product speed to market while simultaneously benefiting suppliers with a fully scaled sales channel to increase sell-through and create and nurture new retail relationships. A win-win for the industry.”

RangeMe is a company of Solon, Ohio-based ECRM.

Walmart, CVS, Albertsons and 7-Eleven are Nos. 1, 7, 8 and 25, respectively, on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.