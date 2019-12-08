Ralphs Installs Solar Panels at Automated Distribution Center

Ralphs, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., has revealed the installation of more than 7,000 solar panels at its automated distribution center in Paramount, Calif. The photovoltaic solar power is intended to provide half of the electricity needed at the 555,000-square-foot building.

The fulfillment center handles products for 190 Ralphs stores and 95 Food 4 Less locations in the Southern California region.

"Ralphs is constantly exploring energy efficient technologies and renewable energy options that are respectful to our environment and the communities we serve," said Mike Murphy, president at Compton, Calif.-based Ralphs. "These sustainability investments demonstrate to our customers and other valued stakeholders our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen."

This project, in partnership with Albuquerque, N.M.-based Affordable Solar, is the largest solar energy initiative so far for Kroger. The announcement comes on the same day that Kroger provided an update on its goals of eliminating food waste, reducing electricity, and more in its Environmental, Social and Governance report.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,761 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.