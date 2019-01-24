Ralphs Ups Kendra Doyel to Merchandising VP

Kendra Doyel will be the new VP of merchandising at Ralphs, a Southern California banner of the Kroger Co., following the promotion of her predecessor, Victor Smith, to president of Kroger's Delta division. Smith is replacing Scot Hendricks, who will retire Feb. 2.

Effective Feb. 3, Doyel will move into the new role from her current position as human resources leader for both Ralphs and sister Southern California chain Food 4 Less. Since joining the company in 1998, she has held various roles – from pharmacist, pharmacy coordinator and director of public relations for the Fry's division, to public affairs and government relations leader at the Ralphs and Food 4 Less divisions. In 2017, she was promoted to her current role.

"Already a valued asset to the Ralphs team, Kendra exemplifies the strategic vision, leadership and execution skills needed for the position," said Mike Murphy, president of the Ralphs Division, to whom Doyel will directly report. Added Doyel, "I am honored to be a part of such an incredible organization and team, as we work together to execute our Restock Kroger strategy and position Ralphs for continued success in the future."

Doyel is currently the chair of the board for the California Grocers Association and sits on the board of directors for the Network of Executive Women.

The Kroger Co. operates a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names nationwide. The Cincinnati-based company is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. It's also Progressive Grocer's 2018 Retailer of the Year.