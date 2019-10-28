Raley’s Closing 27 Pharmacies

Raley’s has revealed plans to close 27 pharmacies in Raley’s, Bel Air and Nob Hill stores, transferring the prescriptions at those locations to a combination of Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy and Rite Aid pharmacies. Raley’s will still operate 69 pharmacies in California and Nevada.

The affected pharmacies began closing permanently on Oct. 26, with all closures expected to be completed by Nov. 5.

“As a normal course of business, Raley’s assesses the individual performance of their stores and pharmacies,” the West Sacramento, Calif.-based company noted in a statement. “Given the challenges in the pharmacy space, Raley’s selected 27 pharmacy locations for closure based on relevance and profitability. This strategic business decision positions the company for continued long-term growth and ongoing success.”

To ensure a seamless transition, pharmacy patients at the closing locations will receive a notice identifying the specific transfer location and timing. Patients can also go online for a complete list of closing pharmacies, transfer locations and timing.

Raley’s also pledged “transition support” to affected pharmacy associates, including “pay and benefits for a period of time and future employment assistance, either through new roles within the Raley’s organization, or elsewhere.”

Company spokeswoman Chelsea Minor told the Sacramento Business Journal that about 100 employees would be affected by the closures. Minor noted that factors in the closures were “industry consolidation, low reimbursements and high operating costs,” as well as high drug costs, combined with low reimbursement rates from the Medicare and Medi-Cal programs and private health insurers, making it hard for some stores to turn a profit.

Privately owned and family-operated Raley’s operates 129 stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source, and Market 5-ONE-5. The company is No. 27 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.