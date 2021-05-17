Raised Gluten Free Savory Pies

Created by two moms dedicated to providing options for families with food restrictions, Raised Gluten Free’s lineup of savory pies features flaky crusts and hearty vegetables. Made in small batches at a dedicated certified-gluten-free bakery in Northern California, the offerings consist of egg-less Vegan Quiche, organic tofu and savory spinach baked in a light pastry crust, and Vegetable Pot Pie, containing seasoned potatoes, carrots, green beans, peas, and onions in a rich vegan gravy. In addition to being certified gluten-free and vegan, the artisan plant-based entrées are also free of dairy, eggs, nuts and peanuts; kosher pareve; and Non-GMO Project Verified. Ready to heat and serve, Raised Gluten Free’s savory pies are sold frozen at a suggested retail price of $8.99 per 6-inch pie.