Quinn Snacks Gluten-Free Peanut-Butter-Filled Pretzel Nuggets

Quinn Snacks has launched what it calls the world's first gluten-free pretzel nuggets in two varieties: Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets and Dark Chocolate'y Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets. The nuggets are also Non-GMO Project Verified and free from corn, soy and dairy. The pretzels are made with the ancient grain sorghum, which is naturally gluten-free. Additionally, the Dark Chocolate'y Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets are made with fair-trade cocoa.