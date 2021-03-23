Quicklly Brings Digital Marketplace to NY-NJ Metro Area

In the wake of a $1.27 million pre-seed funding round, Indian and South Asian food marketplace Quicklly has expanded its footprint to serve customers in the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area.

The service is making the offerings of Jersey City's India Square, also known to local residents as "Little India" or "Little Gujarat," more accessible to customers within a more than 20-mile radius. At launch, stores and restaurants such as Apna Bazar, DMART, Minar Halal Meat, Rajbhog and Bikanervala will be available for pickup or delivery via Quicklly's user-friendly website and app.

“From the beginning, I’ve been inspired by the problem the founders of Quicklly set out to solve — enabling small business owners to compete in a digital market,” noted Pritesh Velankar, early investor and Quicklly board member. “Quicklly has built a marketplace that is used by hundreds of small business owners in the restaurant and grocery space and is continuing to grow rapidly in a niche market. As a customer, I’m able to simplify and consolidate my grocery and meal orders on a single app, and I’m thrilled that Quicklly is extending these services to South Asian communities in New York and New Jersey.”

Quicklly is currently on pace to have more than 150 small businesses, among them grocery stores and restaurants, across the New York-New Jersey metro area, greater Chicago and San Francisco Bay Area, on its proprietary digital platform, by the end of 2021. The business saw its business quadruple in 2020.

“At our core, our mission is to leverage the power of our proprietary technology to give small and family-owned grocery and food businesses a simple and scalable way to offer their best to their customers,” said Keval Raj and Hanish, the co-founders of Chicago-based Quicklly. “Through our fully equipped digital storefronts, customer-friendly interface, extensive range for same-day delivery and significantly lower fee structure, we are now helping Indian and South Asian businesses across the country connect more seamlessly with their customers.”

The service’s simplified ordering process removes the need for consumers to make time-consuming shopping trips that would have required various stops. Instead, Quicklly customers can order groceries or meals online, schedule the most convenient delivery time and date, and easily manage payment.

The service expects to expand nationwide “soon,” according to the company.