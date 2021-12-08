The Quest for Normalcy in Nation's Food Culture: New Report

If the only constant is change, it seems the main movement in the pandemic era is the pivot. A new report from The Hartman Group on consumer behavior in spring 2021 reveals insights that may already be shifting as the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus wreaks fresh havoc in parts of the country.

While some of the optimism and behaviors expressed by consumers last spring may be modulating — such as dining away from home, eating at work and gathering with others — the new report from Bellevue, Wash.-based The Hartman Group indicates several trends that have continued throughout the past year and a half, with implications for grocers.

Chief among those trends is the widening of the omnichannel. The Hartman Group’s latest consumer survey, “Redefining Normal: Spring 2021 Eating Occasions,” found that food retailers continue to be a main source for food occasions but have experienced some siphoning off as people embrace takeout/delivery from restaurants, vending and online-only services. Among occasions not at a restaurant, food retailers garnered 73% of food sourcing on a “last 24 hours” basis, compared to 81% in spring 2020 and 80% in spring 2019.

Another ongoing trend throughout the pandemic has been the amount and type of meals consumed at home. The Hartman Group’s spring 2021 research found that mid-morning and afternoon snacks are on the rise, as work-at-home consumers tend to graze rather than have a sit-down lunch. According to the consumer survey, 51% of full-time employees reported that they are working remotely from home all or some of the time, with a 72% rate among white collar workers and a 14% rate among blue collar workers.

Other at-home habits include the reuse of leftovers to fulfill multiple eating and snacking occasions, and ongoing interest in buying premium products despite some of the financial constraints and concerns of the past year. Consumers are interested in high-quality, artisan foods and local/seasonal items, driven by a desire for unique and satisfying experiences, the survey found.

Heading into another uncertain season this autumn, the report notes that flexibility will continue to be a virtue. “As local regulations, federal guidelines, vaccination statuses and the virus itself continue to shift, eating behaviors moving forward remain challenging to accurately predict, given so many unknown variables. That said, it has become evident over the past year and a half that COVID-19 and accompanying mitigation efforts will continue to influence American food culture for the foreseeable future,” the report concludes.