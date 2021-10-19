Soft-baked Quest Frosted Cookies are better-for-you treats that enable consumers to satisfy their sweet cravings without a lot of sugar. Available in Birthday Cake and Chocolate Cake varieties, the bite-sized coated snacks help consumers meet their nutritional goals by offering macronutrients along with indulgence. Each variety contains less than 1 gram of sugar, 1 gram of net carbs, 5 grams of protein and 90 calories per serving. Quest Frosted Cookies retail for a suggested $8.99 for an eight-count box. The product will be one of the items featured in Quest Nutrition’s first-ever national TV campaign, which will feature individuals on their own personal quests. The brand partnered with four rookies for the campaign: two professional athletes, Didi Richards, of the WNBA, and Ian Book, from the NFL, along with Jacory Harris, a professional football player turned firefighter, and Jade Alexis, a businessperson turned Certified Yoga Instructor. Quest Nutrition is part of The Simply Good Foods Co.