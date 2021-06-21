Social impact beverage brand Purpose Tea showcases purple tea, a recently discovered supertea, in various “hint of sweet” and “unsweetened” flavors: Purple Reign, Mint To Be, Watermelon Mint, Blood Orange, Coconut Lime and Simply Purple. Each variety is made from organic purple tea; contains clean, simple ingredients providing antioxidant benefits; and boasts no more than 70 calories per bottle. Providing up to 50% more antioxidant activity than green or black tea leaves, purple tea is grown in Kenya and derived from the common tea leaf, Camellia sinensis. The suggested retail price for a 16-ounce bottle of any flavor is $2.79. Funding raised through the purchase of each Purpose Tea supports Kenyan women tea pickers by providing training and education, scholarships for children, and access to land.