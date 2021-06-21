Advertisement
06/21/2021

Purpose Tea

Purpose Tea

Social impact beverage brand Purpose Tea showcases purple tea, a recently discovered supertea, in various “hint of sweet” and “unsweetened” flavors: Purple Reign, Mint To Be, Watermelon Mint, Blood Orange, Coconut Lime and Simply Purple. Each variety is made from organic purple tea; contains clean, simple ingredients providing antioxidant benefits; and boasts no more than 70 calories per bottle. Providing up to 50% more antioxidant activity than green or black tea leaves, purple tea is grown in Kenya and derived from the common tea leaf, Camellia sinensis. The suggested retail price for a 16-ounce bottle of any flavor is $2.79. Funding raised through the purchase of each Purpose Tea supports Kenyan women tea pickers by providing training and education, scholarships for children, and access to land.

 

 

Other Popular Products

Jada Plant-Based Mixes

Jada Plant-Based Mixes
Advertisement