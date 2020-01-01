Purple Antimicrobial Inc., a maker of eco-friendly household cleaning products, has introduced what it describes as the only alcohol-free nontoxic soap spray that’s made in the United States, U.S. lab tested and proven to kill COVID-19 with an FDA-registered formulation. Also free from alcohol, ammonia and fumes, the water-based Purple P-19 Soap Spray solution is optimized to remove dirt, grime, gunk and grease. This past year, demand for cleaning products skyrocketed, leaving many retailers without sufficient stock on shelves. Since March 2020, Purple Antimicrobial has seen shipments grow by 100 times while it has continued to expand and control its supply chain and aggressively grow its product offerings. A 32-ounce bottle of Purple P-19 Soap Spray or a 25-count box of wipes retails for a suggested $7.99, and a 1-gallon bottle goes for a suggested $19.99.