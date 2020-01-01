Purina Prime Bones

Prime Bones are designed to change the way dog owners think about dog chews. It’s a safe, long lasting treat made to satisfy a dog’s instinctual love of chewing and give them a taste of adventure they crave. They are specifically made for those dog owners who seek balance between satisfying their dogs’ natural instinct to chew with their own need for adventure. Prime Bones feature limited ingredients with exciting alternative protein sources like Bison, Wild Venison & Boar. The dog chews are rawhide and plastic free and easily digestible and are proudly produced in USA facilities. Prime Bones chews are available nationwide and come in a range of sizes.