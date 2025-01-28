A maker of granola and breakfast foods for the last 15 years, Purely Elizabeth has expanded its unique Cookie Granola line – the biggest product launch in the granola category last year – with the addition of another flavor: Peanut Butter Cookie Granola. Described by Purely Elizabeth CEO and founder Elizabeth Stein as “the perfect fusion of breakfast and snack,” the product line combines the brand’s Ancient Grain Granola with classic recipes to create snackable clusters boasting the flavor and crispy texture of a cookie. The Peanut Butter variety, made with 100% whole grains, coconut oil and peanut butter chips and retailing for a suggested $7.99 per 11-ounce bag, is not only Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Vegan, but also a good source of fiber, making it a great addition to morning yogurt or a filling snack right out of the bag. To celebrate the Peanut Butter Cookie Granola launch, Purely Elizabeth has renewed its partnership with French café and bakery maman. Through Feb. 16, maman will offer a Peanut Butter Cookie Granola Latte and a Peanut Butter Cookie Granola Cookie, both inspired by the flavor. Customers can also buy a special Peanut Butter Cookie Granola gift box from maman online, available for nationwide shipping.