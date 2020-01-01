Purely Elizabeth Grain-Free Bread + Muffin Mixes

Following its successful pancake mix introduction, ancient grain brand Purely Elizabeth has launched two customizable gluten-free, protein-rich baking varieties: Grain-Free Bread + Muffin Mix and Grain-Free Protein Bread and Muffin Mix + Collagen. The convenient superfood mixes can be used to make everything from breads and muffins to scones and coffee cake at a time when more consumers than ever are baking from home. Multipurpose, Paleo and Non-GMO Project Verified Grain-Free Bread + Muffin Mix features 7 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber and 3 grams of added sugar, while Grain-Free Protein Bread + Muffin Mix + Collagen offers 9 grams of protein from premium grass-fed bovine collagen and 3 grams of added sugar. Both are made with organic coconut flour, coconut sugar, flax seeds, and chia seeds. Available exclusively at ThriveMarket.com through Dec. 15, as well as on the brand’s website, the mixes retail for a suggested $6.99 per 10-ounce package.