PuraVida Foods Forbidden Artisan Roasted Veggie LifeBowl™

PuraVida Foods believes that quick and convenient can also be nutritious and delicious. The new line of PuraVida LifeBowls™ features four nutrient dense bowls perfect for any time of day! These 8.5oz bowls come individually packed with self-venting film, using sustainable packaging made from sugar cane fibers. As with all PuraVida products, the LifeBowls™ are formulated with minimally processed, nonbioengineered, farm fresh ingredients and clean label seasonings free from preservatives, artificial colors and flavors.

PuraVida Foods utilizes a proprietary cyrogenic freezing process that preserves the colors, textures, nutrients, and flavors you expect from farm fresh ingredients into convenient ready-to-use frozen meals.

Our Forbidden Artisan Roasted Veggie LifeBowl™ featured in this month’s Product Spotlight is comprised of organic black rice, organic wheatberry, organic tri-color quinoa, organic millet, organic white beans, organic fire roasted asparagus, fire roasted yellow squash, fire roasted red bell pepper, organic kale, and organic almonds in a rich Calabrian chile sauce.

PuraVida Foods is a brand focused on bringing consumers health-conscious products inspired by diverse culinary flavors from around the world. Many of the products are Gluten-Free, Kosher, Non-GMO, Organic, and/or Vegan. We invite you to try the PuraVida difference!