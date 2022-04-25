PuraVida Foods Flame Grilled Fajitas Rajas

PuraVida Foods is revolutionizing the freezer aisle, by bringing consumers six nutritionally superior, great tasting fire roasted vegetable products. Utilizing a proprietary cyrogenic freezing process, we preserve the colors, textures, nutrients, and flavors expected from farm fresh ingredients into convenient ready-to-use frozen vegetables. Packed in 10oz microwaveable steam pouches for an extra level of convenience, they are ready-to-eat in under 5 minutes!

This line is formulated with minimally processed farm fresh ingredients and clean label seasonings that come together to provide a nutritionally delicious blend perfect on its own or incorporated into a dish.

Our Flame Grilled Fajitas Rajas featured in this month’s Product Spotlight is a colorful blend of poblanos, red and yellow bell peppers, and red onions tossed in extra virgin olive oil, Himalayan pink salt, cracked black peppercorns and aromatics spices. Its flame grilled to add a subtle hint of smokiness making it the perfect addition to any meal, just in time for grilling season!

PuraVida Foods is focused on bringing consumers health-conscious products inspired by diverse culinary flavors from around the world. Many of the products are Gluten-Free, Kosher, Non-GMO, and/or Vegan. We invite you to try the PuraVida difference!

For more information, please contact: [email protected]