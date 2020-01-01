Pulp Culture has created a category of better-for-you booze that, in the company’s words, is “set to disrupt the definition of alcohol consumption as we know it.” Its line immune-boosting drinks consists of four function-first formulas, each showcasing all ingredients on the front of the can: Think, designed to boost brain power and deliver sustained energy; Hustle, an uplifting buzz to support an active lifestyle; Restore, a cleansing elixir that delivers good, clean fun; and Relax, offering downtempo vibes for a chill buzz. Created by full-spectrum fermentation, the zero-sugar, 99-calorie, 4.9% ABV beverage features stress-killing botanical adaptogens and 6 billion CFUs of probiotics per can. What’s more, according to Pulp Culture, the product won’t leave imbibers with a morning-after hangover. The suggested retail price is $13.99 per 4-pack in variety or single-blend options.