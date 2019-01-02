Publix VP of Manufacturing Set to Retire

Publix Super Markets has revealed that VP of Manufacturing Jeff Stephens will retire on May 1, after 38 years with the Lakeland, Fla.-based company.

Stephens joined Publix in 1980 as a rail dock associate. He rose to the position lab technician in the dairy plant in 1983, quality control manager in 1988, general manager of the dairy plant in 2000 and director of fresh product manufacturing in 2005. In 2010, Stephens became director of manufacturing operations, and three years later, he was promoted to his current role.

“Jeff’s philosophy is to leave things better than you found them,” noted Publix CEO Todd Jones. “I’m thankful he has done just that. Whether through his dedication to his associates or the products they produce, Jeff has been a great example of what it means to be Publix.”

As well as spending more time with his wife and family, Stephens plans to continue his mission work.

