Publix Names 2 VPs

As VP of public affairs, Provenzano will oversee government relations, customer care and social media, and media and community relations. Beginning his Publix career in 2017 as VP of government relations, he was previously executive director of the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST). Before that, Provenzano was government affairs director for Delta Air Lines.

“Marcy and John have a passion for Publix and our associates,” said Todd Jones, CEO and president of the Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer. “I’m excited they will help us continue the growth and success of our company and assist in perpetuating our culture.”

Publix employs more than 190,000 associates and operates 1,188 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The retailer ranks fourth on Progressive Grocer’s Super 50 list of top grocers in the United States.