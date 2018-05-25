Publix Names VP of Pharmacy

Dain Rusk will join Publix Super Markets as its VP of pharmacy, effective June 1.

Reporting to EVP and CFO David Phillips, Rusk will oversee pharmacy retail operations and the pharmacy retail business unit, including pharmacy central fill, specialty pharmacy, managed care programs, and collaboration efforts with hospitals and health care centers.

“Dain brings extensive experience in operating retail pharmacies as well as building relationships with health care systems," noted Publix CEO and President Todd Jones. “With pharmacy being such an important part of our business, we’re excited to have him join our Publix family.”

Rusk’s most recent role was group VP of pharmacy operations at Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, in which capacity he was responsible for all pharmacy operations, including corporate operations support, and also led pharmacy business development, central fill/mail operations, specialty pharmacy and clinical initiatives. His supermarket experience also includes a stint as VP of pharmacy operations at Landover, Md.-based Giant Food.

Rusk and his family are relocating to Publix’s hometown of Lakeland, Fla.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 190,000 employees, Publix has 1,184 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.