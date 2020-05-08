Publix Shuttering 2 GreenWise Market Stores

Publix Super Markets has recently been growing its reimagined GreenWise Market banner tailored to natural and organic shoppers, but a recent announcement of two closures sets its location numbers back a bit. GreenWise Market will no longer have a presence in South Carolina after planning to close its Lexington and Mount Pleasant stores in the state on Aug. 29.

The stores opened as GreenWise Markets in late 2019, but they're no longer a good fit for the brand, according to the grocer.

“Both locations were acquisitions that fit our needs at the time of opening,” Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous told Progressive Grocer. “However, as our concept has evolved, the locations have space constraints that will not fit our current vision for GreenWise Markets.”

Brous said that GreenWise associates have been notified and given offers to relocate to neighboring Publix locations.

After the closures, Publix will have nine GreenWise Market locations in Florida, Alabama and Georgia, with plans to open three more in the Sunshine State shortly.