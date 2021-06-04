Publix Names New Jacksonville Division VP
Publix Super Markets has promoted Adrian Bennett to be the grocer’s Jacksonville division VP, succeeding Scott Brubaker, who will retire at the end of June after 46 years at the company.
Brubaker, 62, started out at Publix in 1975 as a part-time front service clerk in Melbourne, Florida. After rising through the ranks at various Florida stores, he was eventually promoted to store manager in 1987 and district manager in 1994. Three years later, he became regional director. Brubaker has held his current role since 2005.
“Scott has made significant contributions to Publix, particularly in growing and serving a diverse market area,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “He was instrumental in leading new market growth in Alabama and areas in northern Florida. In his 46 years, he has trained and mentored many associates and provided unwavering guidance to his team and community in times of need. We are thankful for Scott’s leadership and wish him a happy retirement.”
Scott and his wife, Lisa, who will continue to live in the Jacksonville area, look forward to spending more time with family and traveling.
Brubaker’s successor, Adrian Bennett, 51, began his Publix career in 1991 as a part-time grocery clerk in Savannah, Georgia, rising to the position of store manager in 2000 and then district manager in 2006. He became regional director in the Jacksonville division in 2016. Bennett received the 2013 President’s Award for personifying the company’s founding philosophies.
“Adrian is a strong, well-rounded leader who has dedicated his career to operational excellence and continuous quality improvement,” noted Murphy. “He has made a positive impact by mentoring and developing his team and associates around him so they can achieve their personal best. He is a great merchant who is passionate about service. I am proud of what he has been able to accomplish so far and excited to see the contributions he will continue to make at Publix.”
Bennett and his wife, Shelia, are relocating to Jacksonville.
Publix’s sales for fiscal 2020 were $44.9 billion, a 17.7% increase from $38.1 billion in 2019, while its same-store sales for the fiscal year increased 16%. The company estimated that its sales for the fiscal year increased approximately $4.6 billion or 12.1% due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Florida-based Publix has 1,264 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer opened a new store concept in Tampa in December. The company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America