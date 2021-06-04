Publix Names New Jacksonville Division VP

Publix Super Markets has promoted Adrian Bennett to be the grocer’s Jacksonville division VP, succeeding Scott Brubaker, who will retire at the end of June after 46 years at the company.

Brubaker, 62, started out at Publix in 1975 as a part-time front service clerk in Melbourne, Florida. After rising through the ranks at various Florida stores, he was eventually promoted to store manager in 1987 and district manager in 1994. Three years later, he became regional director. Brubaker has held his current role since 2005.

“Scott has made significant contributions to Publix, particularly in growing and serving a diverse market area,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “He was instrumental in leading new market growth in Alabama and areas in northern Florida. In his 46 years, he has trained and mentored many associates and provided unwavering guidance to his team and community in times of need. We are thankful for Scott’s leadership and wish him a happy retirement.”

Scott and his wife, Lisa, who will continue to live in the Jacksonville area, look forward to spending more time with family and traveling.