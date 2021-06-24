Publix Named March of Dimes' Top Partner

For sixth year in a row, Publix Super Markets remains the No. 1 March of Dimes corporate partner in tackling the nation's maternal and infant health crisis. The grocer has raised more than $5.4 million in 2021 through its register campaign coupled with associate giving, bringing its total 26-year contribution to the organization to $95 million.

"We're honored to once again be recognized as March of Dimes' No. 1 corporate partner," said Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. "Each year, our customers and associates give so generously to support healthier moms and stronger babies. We're proud of our 26-year history with March of Dimes and helping them provide every baby the best possible start."

The funds raised by Publix's customers and associates directly aid March of Dimes' mission to improve the health of all moms and babies. Across the country, these funds help support more than 50,000 families each year through NICU Initiatives, which includes the NICU Family Support program, the My NICU Baby App, and educational materials. Initiatives such as It Starts With Mom are able to reach more than 95 million women to raise awareness of the organization’s mission.

"For more than two decades Publix has inspired their community to help ensure all moms and babies have the best possible start," said Stacey D. Stewart, president and CEO of March of Dimes. "We are grateful for all of their dedicated associates and customers who have worked together as a distinct community to raise critical funds to further our mission. March of Dimes is looking forward to seeing this collaboration flourish for many years to come."

Arlington, Va.-based March of Dimes works in communities to reduce the rising rates of preterm birth and maternal mortality and morbidity. It supports research, leads programs, and provides education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start in life.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, Lakeland, Fla.- based Publix has 1,272 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.