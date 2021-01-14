Publix Expands COVID-19 Vaccinations in Florida

Publix Super Markets has expanded the availability of its COVID-19 vaccinations to Florida’s Collier, Flagler, St. Johns and Volusia counties as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ allocation of additional doses of the Moderna vaccine.

This expansion comes after the company received and distributed its first shipment of vaccines. Publix revealed its collaboration with the Florida Department of Health to help distribute vaccinations on Jan. 5.

The current doses are available to individuals ages 65 and older. Eligible individuals can make appointments using the online reservation system.

“For 90 years, Publix has served its customers and communities in times of need,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “Our ability to provide these vaccinations to Florida’s 65-and-older population is a privilege. We are grateful to Gov. DeSantis for his willingness to work with us to serve our communities.”

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment, while those without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

The expansion brings the total number of Publix pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccinations to 105 in 12 counties in Florida: Bay, Citrus, Collier, Escambia, Flagler, Hernando, Marion, Okaloosa, St. Johns, Santa Rosa, Volusia and Walton counties. The retailer is continuing to communicate with the state of Florida and the other six states in its operating area to provide vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

Last week, some grocers voiced their concerns about how inconsistency among state guidelines is causing a slowdown in the vaccine rollout. Specifically, Kroger Health President Colleen Lindholz told The Wall Street Journal that the grocer is getting only a small number of doses, a fraction of what it has the ability to handle.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Florida-based Publix has 1,264 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.