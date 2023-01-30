Publix Exec to Retire

Publix Super Markets, Inc., announced some changes in its Charlotte division. Long-serving leader Chuck Roskovich, who started as a part-time service clerk in 1975, is retiring from his latest role as VP of that group on March 31.

In his nearly 50 years at Publix, Roskovich worked in several positions, moving up to meat department manager, store manager, district manager and regional director. He also served as SVP of product business development for the corporate support team before returning to retail operations to launch the Charlotte division in 2013.

[Read more: "12 Publix Leaders Receive Highest Company Honors"]

“Chuck has been an energetic and pioneering leader, having made significant contributions in four of our five divisions. He has been responsible for growing and serving our diverse market area and leading the way for new market entry in the Atlanta and Charlotte divisions,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “In his 47 years, he has been committed to serving his customers by sharing our Publix brand and culture with the communities we serve. We are grateful for Chuck’s leadership and wish him a happy retirement.”

Publix also announced that Joey Riddle has been promoted to fill Roskovich’s role as division VP. Like the leader he is replacing, Riddle began as a part-time service desk and has steadily moved up the ranks. Following store manager and district manager roles in the Charlotte division, he was named regional director in 2020.

“Joey is a dynamic leader who motivates and inspires his associates to achieve their personal best,” added Murphy. “He took the opportunity to grow with Publix as we expanded into the Charlotte market and has been integral to establishing Publix as the premier grocer across the division. I am proud of what he has been able to accomplish so far and excited to see the contributions he will continue to make as we enter the Kentucky market, as well as in our existing operating area.”

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Publix a Super Regional in 2022.