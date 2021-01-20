Press enter to search
Publix to Distribute Vaccinations in More Southeastern States

By Marian Zboraj - 01/20/2021
Publix is making COVID-19 vaccinations available at select pharmacies located in Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida.

As well as at select Florida locations, Publix Super Markets is now distributing COVID-19 vaccinations to pharmacies in Georgia and South Carolina.

“At Publix, the health and safety of our communities is a top priority,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We are grateful for this opportunity to step up and provide this important service during this critical time.”

Publix recently announced a collaboration with the state of Georgia and Gov. Brian Kemp that will allow distribution to 108 of its pharmacies across the state.

The retailer is also teaming up with the state of South Carolina to distribute COVID-19 vaccines at 42 Publix pharmacies there. A full list of pharmacies in the state offering appointments for the vaccine is available for South Carolina residents.

Eligible individuals in Georgia and South Carolina can make appointments using the retailer's online reservation system, while supplies last. Appointments can't be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Vaccinations are at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red-white-and-blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

In addition, Publix has increased the number of Publix Pharmacy locations in Florida administering the vaccinations from 105 to 242. A full list of pharmacies offering appointments for the vaccine in the state is available to residents.

The retailer is also continuing its collaboration with the state of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis by providing an additional 70,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to select pharmacies.

“We are grateful to continue our collaboration with the state of Florida and Gov. DeSantis as we work to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to as many people who are eligible in our Florida communities as possible,” said Jones. “It is our privilege to do our part during this time of crisis.”

The retailer's online reservation system will be open on two days for appointment times as follows:

Reservation system opens

For appointments on

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Thursday, Jan. 21
Friday, Jan. 22

Friday, Jan. 22

Saturday, Jan. 23
Sunday, Jan. 24
Monday, Jan. 25
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Wednesday, Jan. 27

Publix continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID-19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts. 

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Florida-based Publix has 1,264 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

