Publix to Build Refrigerated Distribution Center in NC

Publix Super Markets Inc. has revealed plans to construct a refrigerated distribution center in North Carolina’s Guilford County by the end of 2022 as part of a multiphase project, with the expectation of creating as many as 1,000 jobs by 2025. It’s anticipated that the company will invest up to $300 million in the project's first phase.

“Publix recognizes North Carolina’s commitment to helping businesses and employees thrive, and they trust our workers to fill up to 1,000 new jobs,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “We will keep making sure our workforce has the capacity to excel and meet the needs of Publix and other quickly growing businesses in North Carolina.”

The facility will support the delivery of grocery items to Publix stores in the Carolinas and Virginia, where the retailer currently operates a total of 106 locations.

“As a proud community supporter, Publix is excited to create hundreds of new employment opportunities and to help provide for greater economic prosperity in Guilford County,” noted Todd Jones, CEO and president of the Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer. “We appreciate the hard work of Gov. Cooper and all those involved in making this distribution center possible.”

Publix will add a range of job functions with this project, among them roles in the administrative and maintenance departments, as well as in the refrigerated warehouse itself. The annual payroll impact is expected to be $44 million if all phases of the project are completed.

“Publix’s decision to locate up to 1,000 jobs and a new distribution center in Guilford County affirms our state’s reputation as the ideal place to do business,” observed North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “In addition to our strategic location and proximity to major interstates and railroads, North Carolina is home to a competitive business climate, robust infrastructure, and unparalleled education and training opportunities.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. (EDPNC) led the state’s support for the company’s selection.

Operating 1,191 stores and nine distribution centers in seven southeastern states, employee-owned Publix is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.