Publix Appoints New VP Product Business Development, Bakery & Meat

Publix Super Markets has named current Charlotte Division Regional Director Norman Badger its next VP of product business development for bakery and meat, succeeding Pete Mowitt, who is retiring April 30 after more than 44 years with the grocer.

Mowitt joined Publix in 1975 as a front service clerk in Miami before rising through the ranks to become store manager, district manager, director of merchandising, business development director of grocery, VP of grocery/nonfoods, and then his current role in 2018.

Badger began at Publix in 1995 also as a front service clerk, although in Aiken, S.C. He was a store manager and a district manager before taking on his current position.

“Norman models our mission and is dedicated to serving Publix associates and customers,” said Kevin Murphy, Publix president. “His leadership was instrumental in the growth of the Charlotte division. I’m excited about the contributions he’ll make in this role.”

Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores in seven southeastern states in the Southeast. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 5 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.