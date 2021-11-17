P.S. Snacks Plant Powered Instant Pudding & Cookie Dough Bites

Real-food ingredient snack maker P.S. Snacks Co. has launched Plant Powered Instant Pudding and Cookie Dough Bites, which join the company’s line of chickpea-based cookie dough as P.S. expands into the shelf-stable baking and candy categories. The dark chocolate-covered cookie dough bites are vegan and gluten-free, with only 3 grams total sugar and 7 grams net carbs per single-serve snack pouch. In common with P.S. Snacks’ current line of refrigerated cookie dough, the bites feature chickpeas as a clean-label alternative to the classic movie theater candy. Meanwhile, the multiserve instant-pudding mixes are formulated to blend with nondairy milk and can also be used as a versatile baking ingredient. Additionally, they contain 70% less added sugar than traditional pudding. The suggested retail prices are $4.29 for a 1.08-ounce bag of cookie dough bites and $8.99 for a 4.9-ounce bag of instant pudding.