Procurant Launches 2 Solutions to Manage Perishables

Cloud-based software company Procurant has released two solutions geared toward improving management of perishable goods.

First, Procurant Inspect is a new mobile software solution that accelerates and modernizes the perishable goods inspection process at retail grocery distribution centers. Running on any standard tablet device, the solution simplifies the labor-intensive process of inspecting produce and other perishables at distribution centers. What previously was managed using clipboards and pen-and-paper documentation moves to mobile tablets and digital files with multidimensional ratings to capture a complete quality profile.

In addition, Procurant Inspect integrates with the Procurant One procurement platform for retail grocers and their perishable goods suppliers.

“Procurant Inspect is a game changer for retailers, essentially linking the produce receiving docks to the buyers and sellers of fresh produce. It helps produce inspectors be more effective and enables all supply chain participants to have up-to-the-minute information and long-term trend data about the quality of inbound products,” said Kevin Brooks, chief marketing officer at Watsonville, Calif.-based Procurant.

Second, Procurant has also released Procurant Connect, a new module within the Procurant One. The new module consolidates critical third-party information for retail buyers and their trading partners and provides quick access to this information during the procurement process. Procurant Connect builds on Procurant One’s open network architecture, providing a hub for produce supply chain data that can be easily customized and personalized.

Users can access Procurant Connect to quickly get information about:

Commodity pricing

Transportation lane rates

Recall notices

Weather

Currency conversion rates

“Procurement of perishable goods is a high-velocity, information-hungry process. Buyers and sellers need to be able to quickly find relevant data and put it to use in context, and that is exactly what our new Connect module offers. We see this as just the beginning, as we have plans to bring even more data and services to our customers this year,” said Brooks.

The Procurant One network has successfully added more than 1,000 active users representing more than 70% of the fresh produce and floral industry in North America. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. implemented the Procurant One technology platform for purchasing and order management across its banners last fall.

Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.