Albertsons Cos. Opts for Procurant Perishables Order Management

Albertsons Cos. has implemented across its entire organization the Procurant One technology platform for purchasing and order management of perishable items, from cloud-based software company Procurant.

“Perishable goods are critical to our success, and the complexity of our business and scale of operations require systems that are aligned with the demands of a modern, fast-moving supply chain,” noted Rich Mendonsa, Albertsons’ VP of produce and floral procurement. “From day one, Procurant has been a great partner and has worked closely with our team to bring this new system online, smoothly and in record time.”

The first new perishable goods buying platform available to retailers in more than 20 years, Procurant’s web-based buying application connects all suppliers and stakeholders across the perishable goods supply chain, using modern technology and design to boost the speed, efficiency and reliability of order management in a key category for retail grocers.

“This is a big day for Procurant, and a great day for Albertsons Cos. and their network of produce and floral suppliers,” said Eric Peters, CEO of Watsonville, Calif.-based Procurant, which was founded by industry veterans to deliver solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. “From the very first conversation, we knew we had a shared objective to modernize and improve the perishables buying process. I’m proud of the work we’ve done to get them live and transacting in record time, and to help bring a modern digital procurement platform to one of the industry’s largest and most influential retailers.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100.