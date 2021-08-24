Fresh-cut produce snack manufacturer Reichel Foods has now added breakfast items to its PRO2snax to the max product line. Containing fiber, calcium and protein, these latest items combine fresh produce, proteins and popular breakfast components: Sliced Apples, Petite Belgian Waffles, Red Grapes & Peanut Butter; Hard Boiled Egg, Everything Bagel, Cream Cheese Spread, Blueberry Dip & Everything Bagel Seasoning Packet; and Sweet Apples, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Grapes, Mild Cheddar Cheese & Everything Bagel Seasoning Packet. All contain 9 to 13 grams of protein, range in size from 5.2 ounce to 7.8 ounces, and, despite the breakfast focus, can be eaten at home or on the go at any time of day. Retailing for a suggested retail price of $4-$5, the items are a great fit for supermarket produce, grab-and-go and deli sections.