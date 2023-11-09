Prime Shrimp has introduced the latest flavor in its growing collection of flavored frozen shrimp: New Orleans Style BBQ. The product launch reinforces the brand’s commitment to upscaling convenience food with a gourmet mindset. By combining easy cooking methods, sustainable sourcing and bold flavor profiles, Prime Shrimp aims to popularize at-home shrimp consumption across the United States. Widely considered to have been invented at Crescent City restaurant Pascal’s Manale in the mid-1950s, BBQ shrimp marries the tang of lemon butter and Worcestershire sauce to the spice of black pepper and chili flakes. The sustainably sourced antibiotic-free brand, which is peeled, deveined and packaged in the United States, also offers Signature Cajun and Louisiana Boil varieties. Available online and at select grocery stores across Texas and Louisiana, Prime Shrimp New Orleans Style BBQ retails for a suggested $9.99 per 11-ounce package containing 8 ounces of shrimp and 3 ounces of sauce, equating to two servings.