Primal Kitchen Sauces and Spreads

Sugar-conscious brand Primal Kitchen has added five flavorful products to its line of pantry staples featuring no soy, canola, dairy or artificial sweeteners. The recently released sauces and spread are Whip Dressing & Spread, a.k.a whipped plant-based mayo ($11.99 per 12-fluid-ounce jar), a sweet, tangy, creamy spread that is sugar-free, soy- and canola-free, and made with no eggs, cane sugar or high-fructose corn syrup; A Tad Sweet Ketchup - Sweetened with Honey ($9.99 per 18.5-ounce bottle), offering just a hint of sweetness, with 1 gram of added sugar per serving; Mild & Sweet Buffalo Sauce ($7.99 per 8.5-ounce bottle), a dairy- and gluten-free, vegan option delivering a balance of sweet and heat with real mango purée and a fiery cayenne kick; Korean BBQ Sauce ($6.49 per 8.5-ounce bottle), naturally sweetened with coconut aminos, pear and fig; free from all artificial sweeteners and high-fructose corn syrup; and compatible with Paleo, keto, and Whole30 diets; and Honey Teriyaki Sauce ($8.99 per 8.5-ounce bottle), sweetened with organic honey and coconut aminos and containing no artificial sweeteners, preservatives or soy, as well as being non-GMO and gluten-free.