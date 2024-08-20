 Skip to main content

Primal Kitchen Pure Organic Avocado Oil

High-quality product can be used for roasting, baking, sauteing and stir-frying
Primal Kitchen Organic Avocado Oil Main Image

Although olive oil remains popular for cooking, avocado oil has a higher smoke point (up to  500°F) and a neutral flavor, making it eminently suitable for cooking items at high temperatures. Additionally, with the olive oil industry facing higher prices, now might be a good time for retailers to introduce products like Primal Kitchen Pure Organic Avocado Oil. Crafted from premium Mexican-grown avocados, the USDA Organic oil is also Non-GMO Project Verified, Keto Certified, Certified Paleo and Whole30 Approved, as well as being versatile enough to use for roasting, baking, sauteing and stir-frying. A 500-milliliter (1-pint, 0.9- fluid-ounce) bottle of Primal Kitchen Pure Organic Avocado Oil has a suggested retail price of $19.48. To ensure the highest quality, Primal Kitchen doesn’t rely on any single metric, but instead uses various metrics to analyze the entire oil profile at various stages of its process.

