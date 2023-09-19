Primal Kitchen Poppyseed Dressing & Marinade

Clean-ingredient food company Primal Kitchen has added a popular flavor profile to its line of pantry staples: Poppyseed Dressing & Marinade. The premium vegan dressing is made with avocado oil and contains no artificial sweeteners, no cane sugar, no canola oil, no dairy and no soy – remaining true to the Primal Kitchen way of creating health-conscious foods made with simple whole-food ingredients that are free from common allergens and artificial additives. The product is also Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Gluten Free. An 8-fluid-ounce bottle of Primal Kitchen Dressing & Marinade retails for a suggested $8.99 at Whole Foods Market.