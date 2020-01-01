Press enter to search
Primal Kitchen Frozen Bowl and Skillet Meals

Now launching at retail, Primal Kitchen Bowl and Skillet Meals bring the ultimate in premium real-ingredient meals to the frozen aisle. Meeting strict nutritional standards, the line’s entrées are made with cage-free dark-meat chicken or grass-fed, pasture-raised beef (raised without antibiotics or hormones) and a range of vegetables. Each of the six frozen items is paleo-friendly, Certified Gluten-Free, Whole30 Approved, and contains no  grains, soy, dairy, refined sugar or artificial ingredients. The single-serve bowls are ready in minutes and come in three varieties: keto-friendly Chicken Pesto riced cauliflower, hearty Beef and Mushroom and, the favorite of brand founder Mark Sisson (pictured), a best-selling author, media personality and former endurance athlete, zesty Chicken Panang Curry. The multiserve skillet meals are easily prepared on a stovetop with avocado oil for extra protein, and are also available in three SKUs: spicy Steak Fajitas, No-Soy Chicken Teriyaki and Chicken Fried Riced Cauliflower. Additionally, Primal Kitchen teamed with Sonoco on the first-of-its-kind sustainable frozen-bowl packaging, made from up-cycled U.S.-grown sugar cane fiber for a clean, sturdy, microwave-safe container. The suggested retail prices are $12.99 for the 20-ounce skillet meals and $7.99 for the 10-ounce bowls.

 

 

