Pricing for Maximum Profit: When 'Average' Isn't Good Enough

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 2:00 PM EDT

Grocery pricing is in the spotlight. Between inflation, the growing influence of e-commerce and changing shopper expectations, pricing leaders are under pressure to do more with less room for error. In this exclusive Progressive Grocer webinar, we'll explore how grocers can embrace flexible pricing strategies powered by data, science and optimization to thrive in today's market. You'll hear real-world insights from industry leaders as we discuss:

Industry current events and challenges

Consumer behavior and pricing response

Why price optimization is key to growth

And more

Whether you lead the pricing strategy, manage category performance or are curious about modern pricing tools, this session will give you new ways to think about pricing. Save your spot and join the conversation!