The latest protein-packed options from Premier Nutrition and Hometown Food Co. are Premier Protein Frozen Protein Waffles, Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles and Mini Protein Pancakes. These convenient products, which offer a generous 13 to 15 grams of protein per serving, can be prepared in the toaster in minutes, making them perfect for on-the-go lifestyles. As well as traditional breakfast toppings, they also pair well with fresh fruit, peanut butter, hazelnut spread, Greek yogurt, and more, according to the brand. Premier Protein Frozen Protein Waffles, Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles and Mini Protein Pancakes are available now at select retailers, including Walmart, nationwide for a suggested retail price range of $5.98-$6.98. Hometown Food Co.’s portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the Pillsbury brand’s shelf-stable baking products, along with the Hungry Jack, Arrowhead Mills, White Lily, Jim Dandy, De Wafelbakkers, Martha White and Birch Benders brands. The primary brands of Premier Nutrition, a business unit of BellRing Brands operating in the global convenient nutrition category, are Premier Protein and Dymatize.