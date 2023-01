Frozen pancake category leader De Wafelbakkers has teamed with Premier Protein, best known for its shakes and powders, on the rollout of protein-packed frozen pancakes. Premier Protein Frozen Pancakes can serve as a quick, nutritious breakfast; a filling afternoon snack; or an energizing post-workout meal. The pancakes will be available early this year in a 15.4-ounce 12-pack at retail and a 30.8-ounce 24-pack at club stores, retailing for a suggested $5.99 and $9.99, respectively.