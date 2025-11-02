In response to growing consumer demand for high-protein grab-and-go options, Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy have joined forces to roll out the ProPack Snack, a high-protein cottage cheese cup designed for health-conscious but time-starved consumers. The portable product boasts an impressive 12 grams of protein per serving to deliver nutrition alongside tastiness. A 4-ounce cup has a suggested retail price range of $1.18-$1.38 each. The product launch of ProPack Snack will be supported by an integrated marketing campaign encompassing in-store promotions, consumer giveaways, social media influencer partnerships and digital outreach inspiring consumers to incorporate the product into their daily routines.