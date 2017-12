New from PowerBar are Jerky & Nut Savory Snack Bars, which combine real jerky pieces with nuts and seeds. Made with wholesome, simple ingredients, the bars offer unique savory flavors with a balance of sweetness. The jerky pieces come from 100 percent American beef, and the bars contain no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors. Three varieties are available: Original, Teriyaki and Barbecue, each at 210 calories and containing 10 grams of protein.