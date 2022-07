In response to demand for the return of the iconic waffle-flavored cereal on social media, Post Consumer Brands has relaunched Waffle Crisp, which was first introduced in 1996 and discontinued in 2018. Waffle Crisp is available at retailers nationwide in two sizes: regular (11.5 ounces), retailing for a suggested $4.49 and family (20 ounces), retailing for a suggested $5.49.