3M has come up with a version of its Post-it sticky notes that help improve communication and efficiency in the kitchen. Post-it Extreme Notes are designed to withstand the most extreme conditions, including heat, cold, wind, and water. Offered in three colors, Extreme Notes stick to a range of surfaces often found in kitchens, such as stainless steel, brick, stone and more. Packs start at a suggested $4.99 each for 3-inch by 3-inch pads, which include 45 sheets per pad.