Post Consumer Brands, a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., and Hostess Brands LLC have teamed up once more, this time to bring the iconic Twinkies brand to the cereal aisle. Post Hostess Twinkies Cereal replicates the distinctive taste and familiar oblong shape of the golden-colored treat. Twinkies have been around for almost 90 years, with only a brief interruption in 2012, when the creme-filled snack cakes ceased production, making their triumphant comeback the following year. The cereal is the latest sweet collaboration between Post Cereals and Hostess Brands, joining such offerings as Post Hostess Honey Bun and Post Hostess Donettes Cereal. A 12-ounce box of the Twinkies cereal retails for a suggested $3.98.