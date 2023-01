Ready-to-eat gourmet popcorn brand Popcornopolis has teamed up with Takis, the iconic spicy rolled tortilla chip, to create a mashup snack: Popcornopolis Takis Fuego. The product features non-GMO popcorn seasoned with a bold combination of hot chili pepper and lime, and popped in coconut oil. A 1.75-ounce cone retails for a suggested price range of $4.98-$5.99, depending on location.