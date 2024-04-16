Beloved for its famous toaster pastries, Pop-Tarts has gone over to the crunchy side with the debut of Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers. The first crunchy item from the Kellanova brand, whose lineup also includes pastry bites, is a variation on its classic product, with a crunchy outside, a yummy filling, and a layer of frosting and sprinkles in every bite. The no-prep, no-mess line comes in two varieties for anytime snacking: Frosted Strawberry Crunch and Frosted Brownie Crunch. A 5-count box of either variety retails for a suggested $3.99, while a 10-count box goes for a suggested $6.59.