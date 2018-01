Inspired by its new "Do One Better" mantra, Pop Corners has baked up a new treat for health-conscious snackers: Spicy Queso Chips are a "delicious non-GMO corn popped snack that proves health and taste can coexist." Made with high quality Non-GMO Project Verified corn, it is Certified Gluten Free, only 120 calories per serving, and boasts a light, perfectly imperfect texture. Like all PopCorners snacks, the Spicy Queso variety retails for $3.29 per 7-ounce bag.