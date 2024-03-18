Pop & Bottle Organic Cold Brew Coffee

Female-founded Pop & Bottle, a maker of plant-based lattes and coffee concentrates, has now launched Organic Cold Brew Coffee in a multiserve bottle. Cold-brewed for more than 10 hours to ensure a smooth taste and balanced acidity, the Certified Organic, Direct Trade line comes in Light Roast, Medium Roast and Vanilla varieties, each unsweetened and containing moderate caffeine levels. The product was developed in response to a burgeoning cold-brew trend that saw cold drinks accounting for 75% of Starbucks’ sales in 2023, and a marked preference for cold coffee among Gen Z and Millennials. A 48-ounce sustainable PET bottle of any variety retails for a suggested $6.99, first at select Target stores and then at other retailers. In keeping with its commitment to female empowerment and the environment, Pop & Bottle sources in part from female-operated cooperatives, with plans to increase this share over time. Additionally, 1% of every bottle sold also directly supports initiatives for female farmers and their communities.